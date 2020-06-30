CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Unified Communications (UC) Solutions Deployed by UniVista Insurance to Facilitate Call Center Communications

Bria Enterprise selected for organization's growing call center requirements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that its Bria Enterprise solution is enabling call center communications for UniVista Insurance.

Over the past several years, UniVista has gone through significant expansion, growing its 15 offices to over 130 current locations, and more than $500 million in annual written premium. As part of that expansion, UniVista has created three call centers. The company is currently building its fourth call center and requires a quality softphone solution for hundreds of its employees. With an evolving business, several call centers, and a rapidly expanding team of support staff, UniVista's requirements drove the decision to select a new softphone solution that could support this growth.

UniVista first adopted a VoIP softphone service for its call centers six years ago and, after trialing several products, opted for Bria Teams from CounterPath to facilitate its call center communications. While pleased with the solution, UniVista's call center teams eventually required additional features provided by CounterPath's Bria Enterprise solution catered for a growing call center.

"As we have grown as a business, it's become increasingly difficult to monitor the efficiency of our call centers," said Ivan Herrera, CEO at UniVista. "We needed a solution that could give us this visibility, empower our call center teams to be as effective as possible, and, crucially, a partner that could grow in tandem with us. We've had a long relationship with CounterPath, and so we naturally turned to them when the time came to upgrade our VoIP solution."

Bria Enterprise is now enabling UniVista's call center teams to maintain the success that has fueled the organization's growth. Staff can access calls immediately on any device with just their ID and password and can see all critical information in one dashboard. For the team monitoring each center, a centralized dashboard provides updates on calls received, calls missed, and the overall output of each center, giving management a new level of visibility and more significant insights on business performance.

"From one centralized dashboard, we can now implement all updates and patches, a task which had previously meant sending an engineer to each location," Herrera continued. "The dashboard also allows us to make sure everything is stable locally before rolling out an update to the entire organization. Using Bria Enterprise, we can give our customers the support they need when they need it, with no worry of unstable lines or service," continued Herrera.

"We have a long tenure with UniVista and are proud to support them through this next stage of growth," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "With Bria Enterprise, UniVista's call center teams can give steadfast customer service, while its tech team can rest assured they can expand the solution, in step, as they take on more hires. UniVista is a great example of how CounterPath scales by mapping to the multifaceted and ever-changing business requirements."

About UniVista Insurance

UniVista Insurance is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency that has been protecting Florida for over 11 years. UniVista Insurance has become a trusted leader among Florida insurance agencies and companies by providing quality protection, superior customer service, and the lowest insurance rates in the state. Whether it is auto, home, commercial, life, health or annuity products, UniVista educates and guides clients on making the right decision for their insurance needs. Its unprecedented success throughout Florida as a leader within the insurance community has led to its expansion to California, positioning the company to offer the best insurance coverage on both the West and East coasts. In 2019, Insurance Journal ranked UniVista Insurance nationally as a Top 31 Property and Casualty Insurance Provider. South Florida Business Journal ranked UniVista Insurance in the Top 42 of its Top Private Companies in 2019. UniVista Insurance was also named No. 64 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" Awards for 2019.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8×8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow on Twitter @counterpath.

