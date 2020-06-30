eLichens' Cranberry CO2 NDIR gas sensor has been selected by HONEYWELL to power its latest portable CO2 detector for Industrial Safety, HONEYWELL BW SOLO CO2 Serviceable Single-gas Detector.

Cranberry CO2 gas sensor is the first carbon dioxide 1-Series NDIR industry standard: ultra-low power, auto calibrated, High performances, ATEX IECEx certified.

Founded in 2014, eLichens provides innovative air quality and optical gas detection solutions (sensors, monitors and services) relying on a wide portfolio of patents and its unique expertise to address Industrial Safety, HVAC, Smart City and Smart Home markets.

