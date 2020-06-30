Redefine Meat Unveils World's First Alt-Steak Plant-Based Products Using Industrial 3D Printing

Redefine Meat's Alt-Steak products begin market testing with selected high-end chefs ahead of full market availability in 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Meat today unveils the world's first Alt-SteakTM plant-based products, with market testing at select high-end restaurants to start later this year. Created using Redefine Meat's patent-pending 3D meat printing technology, the company's Alt-Steak products have the texture, flavor and appearance of beef steak and can be produced in the volume and cost to enable large-scale market launch.

Working with leading butchers, chefs, food technologists and the close collaboration of taste expert, Givaudan, Redefine Meat has digitally mapped more than 70 sensorial parameters into its Alt-Steak products, including premium beef cuts' texture, juiciness, fat distribution and mouthfeel. Layer by layer, the company's proprietary industrial-scale 3D food printers create the Alt-Steak products using Redefine Meat's Alt-Muscle, Alt-Fat, and Alt-Blood plant-based formulations. By printing with multiple materials, Redefine Meat can create sustainable, high-protein, no-cholesterol steaks that look, cook, and taste like beef.

"Since day one of the company, we have been working on creating a tasty and affordable plant-based alternative to steaks, one of the most cherished food products and the driver of the entire meat industry," says Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat. "To enable mass adoption, we knew that creating an alternative meat product that was both high in quality and nutritional composition would require new technologies and production processes never seen before in the food industry. Today's announcement marks the start of a new era in alternative meat - the Alt-Steak era - driven by production processes that will accelerate the development of a wide range of alt-meat whole muscle products and create a sustainable alternative to raising and eating animals."

Ben-Shitrit continues, "The importance of using precision 3D printing technology to achieve texture, color and flavor-and the combinations between them-cannot be overstated. By using separate formulations for muscle, fat and blood, we can focus on each individual aspect of creating the perfect Alt-Steak product. This is unique to our 3D printing technology and lets us achieve unprecedented control of what happens inside the matrix of alt-meat. Collaborating with an industry-leader like Givaudan has led to the creation of an Alt-Steak product that is not only healthy and sustainable, but also offers the satisfying flavors, textures and aromas of eating actual meat."

Redefine Meat's Alt-Steak products will be put to the test at a limited number of leading chef restaurants later this year. Incorporating feedback from high-level chefs and butchers, the company will then ramp up production of its 3D meat printers and alt-meat formulations ahead of market distribution in 2021.

About Redefine Meat

Redefine Meat is leading a technological revolution in the food industry by creating craveable animal-free meat using proprietary industrial 3D printers. Founded in 2018, Redefine Meat has developed patent-pending technology that replicates the texture, flavor, and eating experience of beef and other high-value meat products. The company uses plant-based ingredients and technology as opposed to animals, allowing for a dramatically more efficient, sustainable and moral way to produce meat without compromising on the experience. Redefine Meat's alt-meat is 95% more sustainable, significantly healthier and costs less than beef.

