Ricochet360 Announces Strategic Partnership With EverQuote

Ricochet360 announces its strategic partnership with EverQuote to create new marketing solutions for insurance agents

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Ricochet360 is proud to announce its strategic partnership with EverQuote, a leading online insurance marketplace. The partnership enables EverQuote to leverage Ricochet360's all-in-one sales and marketing automation platform to launch innovative new products to help insurance agents grow their businesses.

"EverQuote provides agents access to high intent insurance shoppers who are searching for a policy and provider to protect their most important assets. We're thrilled to partner with the Ricochet360 team and expand our ability to support both agents and consumers in our marketplace. We look forward to the continued evolution and improvement of our product offerings, and Ricochet360's robust sales and marketing platform will further enable us to meet the needs of agents looking to connect with insurance shoppers in real-time," says Nick Graham, General Manager of Agency at EverQuote.

"We're excited to partner with EverQuote and honored to be the software that was handpicked as the best dialer and marketing technology for their needs," says Beau Bratton, CEO & Founder of Ricochet360. "I truly believe that this is a perfect match, and our software will greatly enhance their new product initiatives by providing an easy-to-use, all-in-one sales automation solution. We look forward to working in tandem, as we both pride ourselves in delivering game-changing solutions to all our clients and partners."

About Ricochet360

Ricochet360 is an All-In-One Dialer, CRM, and Marketing Automation platform designed for inbound & outbound agents to automate 95% of their daily workflows. The software is designed to automate sales in industries such as insurance, mortgage, real estate, auto, solar, education, and more. To learn more about Ricochet360's solutions or for a free demo, please visit Ricochet360.com.

