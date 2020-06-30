Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Hires Internationally Known Financial News Contributor "The Cow Guy"

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP) hires long-time frequent television contributor Scott Shellady a/k/a "The Cow Guy" as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Shellady is a frequent contributor on Fox News (most notably on Varney & Co. on Tuesday mornings 10am EST), CNBC, BBC, CNN, and SKY. Mr. Shellady is a well-respected financial news contributor with a strong range of technical and trade experience that expands 30 years in the cash, futures, equities and commodities markets throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

"I've known Scott for what seems like a lifetime. He is a second generation family farm owner, a long-time trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, very well respected in the global financial community and has held the position of COO of a publicly traded company with a $400M market cap. There is no doubt in my mind that Scott fits seamlessly into the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Good Hemp or his ability to expand our reach on a global level," said Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp.

"The passing of the farm bill in 2018 has led to a surge of consumer interest in hemp-based products. This consumer demand still exists and has continued to grow despite the troubles the B-to-B side of the industry has experienced," Scott Shellady commented. Shellady continued, "Similar to a well thought out trading plan, I believe the team at Good Hemp has positioned the company to take advantage of that consumer demand as the industry finds its foothold and regulation becomes more defined. I'm looking forward to being a part of that strategy and the success to follow."

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. Available in six flavors and only 20 calories per bottle: Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

