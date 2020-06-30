Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark")- is pleased to announce the start of resource expansion and definition drilling. The Company has already completed in excess of 270 metres of drilling with two (2) drill rigs positioned and turning at the Cliff Creek Zone (CCZ). An additional two (2) dill rigs will be added this week for a total of four (4). Drill holes will be logged and sampled in preparation for assay analysis. Benchmark's Lawyers gold-silver project is located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "The Company has embarked on the largest drill program in the Toodogonne region. The drill rigs have started at Cliff's with additional drilling to soon commence at the ABG Zone. In 2019 drilling encountered multiple new zones and large extensions across multiple areas at the heart of the property. Every zone still remains open in all directions and as such, we anticipate more new mineralization to be discovered with the drill".



The Company has up to 50,000 metres of planned drilling with the majority of new drilling focused on resource expansion and definition drilling. Benchmark sees potential to convert the existing exploration targets into a multi-million-ounce gold-silver Mineral Resource Estimate. A limited amount of drilling will test new exploration targets that exhibit anomalous geological features for the discovery of new, at surface, mineralized zones. The road-accessible Lawyers Gold-Silver Project located 45 km from the world-class Kemess Au-Cu Porphyry Deposit.





Image 1: Imagery showing the location of the diamond core drill rig at the Cliff Creek Zone. The CCZ is the largest and most advance area that remains open in all directions. The area measures +1.2km on-strike.



Selected previous drill results from the Cliff Creek Zone include:

2.40m at 87 g/t gold & 2,407 g/t silver, and;

36.50m at 2.68 g/t gold & 82.57 g/t silver.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.



Benchmark is a member of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long track record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production; attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

