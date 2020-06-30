Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE/ASX: JHG) announced today that Marc Pinto, Portfolio Manager on the Balanced and Growth Income strategies, is retiring from Janus Henderson and the mutual fund industry, effective April 2, 2021. Jeremiah Buckley will assume primary portfolio management responsibilities for the Janus Henderson Growth Income strategy and the equity portion of the Janus Henderson Balanced strategy. Jeremiah is currently a Portfolio Manager partnering with Marc on these strategies. Until his retirement, Marc will continue to work closely with Jeremiah to ensure a seamless transition.

Jeremiah joined Janus Henderson in 1998 and partnered closely with Marc during this time, including the past 6 years in a portfolio management role on these strategies. Jeremiah joined Janus Henderson as a research analyst covering the consumer, industrials, financials, media, software and telecommunications sectors. He was the Consumer Sector Lead for 10 years before transitioning to full-time portfolio management. In addition, he also served on the Janus Henderson Proxy Voting Committee. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 22 years of financial industry experience.

George Maris, co-Head of Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "Marc is a valued member of the Janus Henderson investment team and helped shape the culture of the firm over the past 26 years. He made many important contributions to Janus Henderson and our clients, including, but not limited to, as portfolio manager, thought leader and senior leader. I speak for the entire firm when I say his experience, leadership and friendship will be missed. We look forward to keeping in close contact with him and his family as he embarks on the next chapter.

Both Marc and Jeremiah were instrumental in building the foundation of the successful effort that generated excellent risk-adjusted returns for our clients over many years. Given the lengthy transition period, Jeremiah's 22 years of experience and their many years of partnership, we expect this to be a seamless evolution. I have the utmost confidence in the continuing investment team, whose investment process, philosophy and team approach remain unchanged. We are fortunate to possess significant professional depth and robust transition plans which are designed to respond to naturally occurring personnel changes without significant disruption to our clients or our business. This should result in an orderly transition for clients."

As part of this transition, David Chung, Industrials Sector Lead and Research Analyst on the Centralized Research team, will be appointed Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Balanced and the Growth Income strategies, effective June 30, 2020.

