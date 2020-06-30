The "Europe and Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insightful information about how the waterborne coatings market would expand during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the waterborne coatings market in Europe and Africa to accurately gauge its growth. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the waterborne coatings market in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the waterborne coatings market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. the study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the waterborne coatings market during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the waterborne coatings market and estimates statistics related to the market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons).

The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the waterborne coatings market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced by these players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered

Which resin segment of the waterborne coatings market is likely to generate the maximum revenue between 2019 and 2027?

Which resin segment is expected to expand at the most rapid pace from 2019 to 2027 across Europe and Africa?

Which end user segment is a major consumer of waterborne coatings in Europe and Africa?

How much revenue is expected to be generated in the waterborne coatings market in Europe and Africa by the end of the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenues from advantages offered by waterborne coatings in Europe and Africa?

Which companies operate in the waterborne coatings market across these two regions?

What are key factors expected to drive the waterborne coatings market in Europe and Africa during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot: Waterborne Coatings

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Waterborne Coatings Volume Share Analysis, by Resin, 2018

1.4. Waterborne Coatings Volume Share Analysis, by End-user, 2018

2. Market Overview

2.1. Product Overview

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. List of Potential Customers

3. Production Output Analysis

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Waterborne Coatings, Pricing Analysis (US$/Ton), by Resin, Europe, 2018-2027

4.2. Waterborne Coatings, Pricing Analysis (US$/Ton), by Resin, Africa, 2018-2027

4.3. Waterborne Coatings Pricing Analysis (US$/Ton), by Region, 2018-2027

5. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Europe Waterborne Coatings Overview

5.3. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by Resin, 2018 and 2027

5.4. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Resin, 2018-2027

5.5. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by End-user, 2018 and 2027

5.6. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2027

5.7. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2018 and 2027

5.8. Europe Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2018-2027

6. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Overview

6.3. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by Resin, 2018 and 2027

6.4. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Resin, 2018-2027

6.5. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by End-user, 2018 and 2027

6.6. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2027

6.7. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume Share Analysis and Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2018 and 2027

6.8. Africa Waterborne Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2018-2027

7. Competition Landscape

7.1. Waterborne Coatings Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

7.2. Company Profiles

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

RPM International Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd.

Sika AG

Jotun A/S

SKK(S) Pte. Ltd.

Hebei Chenyang Industry and Trade Group Co., Ltd.

Altana AG

Berger Paints India Limited

Henkel AG Company, KGaA

Hempel A/S

Tikkurila Oyj

Acrymatic Coating ApS

RD Coatings

Baril Coatings

Avenarius-Agro GmbH

Williams Hayward Protective Coatings, Inc.

Aalterpaint

Protective Paints

Colorlak, a.s.

Rembrandtin

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Carboline

Winkelmann GmbH Co. KG

Teknos Group

