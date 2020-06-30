OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Baum, currently First Vice President, Regulatory Compliance, to Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Baum will replace Joe Adamczyk, who has left OCC to pursue another opportunity. She will serve as a member of OCC's Management Committee.

John Davidson, OCC Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since joining OCC Jennifer has worked alongside Joe Adamczyk in transforming OCC's Compliance department into one of the key elements of our 'second line of defense.' She and her team built out the Compliance Advisory function to strengthen the working relationship between Compliance and the leaders and team members of our first and second lines. This promotion is recognition of the performance she has brought to OCC in this role."

Scot Warren, OCC Chief Operating Officer, noted, "Jennifer has been a key contributor to our efforts to strengthen OCC's compliance posture, including enhancing our findings management process to generate more timely and effective remediation of regulatory findings as part of our comprehensive compliance plan. Her promotion highlights our deep bench of talent and our ability to confidently promote from within."

Baum, who joined OCC in November 2017, has worked in various capacities in the compliance and futures industries for over 25 years, including Managing Director of the Investigations Department of the Chicago Board of Trade, Associate Director of Market Regulation at CME Group, and Executive Vice President of Client Solutions at MF Global. In addition to her extensive regulatory background prosecuting electronic and floor trade practice cases at Chicago-based futures exchanges, Baum has run global New Account Operations and Client Service functions at financial services firms. She has served in Chief Compliance Officer roles at smaller futures commissions merchants while maintaining an active role in Operations given the size of the organizations. Baum is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Davidson added, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and management, I want to thank Joe Adamczyk for the many contributions he brought to OCC. His leadership skills and industry knowledge greatly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our Legal and Compliance teams. We wish him well in his new opportunity."

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

