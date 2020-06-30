Future Market Insights: COVID-19 Market Insights: Demand for Immunity Bolstering Supplements Supports Nutraceutical Sales in the MENA Region during Outbreak, Says FMI Report

Major nutraceuticals companies are seeking to leverage opportunities in the preventive healthcare segment during the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to brand promotion activities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) nutraceuticals market is projected to grow impressively throughout the assessment period (2020-2030). The global pandemic has resulted in high demand for immunity boosting supplements. In addition, a drop in meat, poultry, and seafood consumption will in turn boost the demand for protein supplements in the months ahead.

Nutraceutical brands are investing in awareness campaigns, targeted through social media platforms to reach consumers through digital means. Furthermore, the change in production, consumption, and policies are likely to be temporary. However, investments into clean label, organic formulations, with research & development endeavors will help sustain sales in the years to come after the pandemic, reveals FMI.

"The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the importance of collaborations between governments and nutraceutical companies in terms of changes in regulatory policies and research. While research can be conducted by nutraceutical players, implementation of relevant programs in the public sphere can be done through collaboration, which will boost market prospects post pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

Nutraceuticals Market - Key Takeaways

Functional beverages make substantial contributions to market growth, driven by investments in product development and tech innovations in production processes.

Functional foods with omega-3 fatty acids are gaining traction owing to concerns over the rising incidences of heart disease.

Dietary supplements for targeted nutrients are gaining major opportunities in the health and fitness sector.

The GCC region is the kingpin in the MENA nutraceuticals market, driven by higher consumer awareness and health concerns.

Nutraceuticals Market - Key Driving Factors

Growing consumer bias towards medical nutrition aid in sales of dietary supplements, supporting market growth.

Expanding population of geriatrics, coupled with rising cost of healthcare will aid in sales of nutraceutical products.

Rising consumer interest in heath and fitness activities, and changes in lifestyle and diet increase nutraceutical consumption.

Innovations in natural and organic formulations support adoption of nutraceuticals.

Nutraceuticals Market - Key Constraints

High investments required for research and development activities hinders market developments.

Prevalence of counterfeit products limits erodes consumer trust, and harms market prospects.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis is boosting the prospects of the MENA nutraceuticals industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking preventive healthcare solutions through immunity-support supplements. While the demand for nutraceuticals grows during the pandemic, restrictions on imports and exports are hampering market players.

Nutraceutical manufacturers are investing in e-commerce distribution channels, to mitigate potential losses arising from travel restrictions during lockdowns. Concerns over a potential global recession could also impact market developments in the months to come.

Competition Landscape

Prominent players in the MENA nutraceuticals market include but are not limited to Amway Corporation, BASF, Arla Foods, General Mills, Nestle S.A., and Danone. Manufacturers are seeking strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in addition to product launches to grow market reach and bolster product portfolios. The niche players such as Danone, Kellogg's and BASF are seeking to catapult their revenue prospects through the promotion of new products. Kellogg's is capitalizing on its Nutrigrain bread line by promoting it as an 'all-day-snack' instead of just breakfast food. Similarly, Danone is spreading awareness about nutraceuticals to claw its way into the regional market. The company has collaborated with CARE in Egypt to distribute 500 tons of surplus milk to be delivered by around 1,600 suppliers to the center for distribution.

More about the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on nutraceuticals market. It provides an unbiased account about the prominent market dynamics responsible for shaping future growth trajectory across prominent pockets. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplements), across two key regions (GCC and Rest of MEA).

