Quantzig, premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how salesforce effectiveness solutions helped a medical devices manufacturer to develop new sales models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005638/en/

Why is it important for medical devices manufacturing companies to channelize their efforts towards improving salesforce effectiveness? Request a FREE proposal now.

In the medical implants industry, salesforce effectiveness is one of the most crucial channels to directly engage with patients and devise sales strategies to capture specific growth opportunities. A recent study states, salesforce contributes to 10 percent of the overall revenue in any business. In a competitive environment like the medical device manufacturing industry, it is crucial to understand the customers and meet their expectations. In the medical implants manufacturing industry, salesforce effectiveness analytics delivers longer and better face time with patients while delivering a significant increase in the sales performance.

Request FREE demo for tailored solutions and custom recommendations to improve your salesforce effectiveness.

"We helped the client by carrying out specific tasks in terms of targeting, prioritizing, and assessing customer needs to drive better outcomes and increase the market share," says a salesforce effectiveness analytics expert from Quantzig.

Salesforce Effectiveness Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered:

Quantzig's experts conducted a comprehensive analysis, the insights obtained helped the client to boost their sales productivity and deliver robust sales performance. The medical device manufacturer was also able to create a top-notch salesforce that could improve customer engagement and sales process. This engagement helped the client to respond to the immense pressure from customers, competitors, and changing norms of economy. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this engagement are listed below:

Developed new sales models

Benchmarked performance across different regions

Enhanced resource allocation

Ensured better returns on investment

Delivered value-added customer experience

Devised a new approach to target potential customers

Want detailed solution insights? This case study on salesforce effectiveness is now available for free, Get in touch with our salesforce analytics experts right away!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005638/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us