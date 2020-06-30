The global laboratory centrifuge market size is expected to grow by USD 224.41 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laboratory Centrifuge Market Analysis Report by Product (Benchtop centrifuges and Floor standing centrifuges) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals. In addition, the emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Laboratory Centrifuge Market.

Treatment of diseases at a molecular level is necessary to determine diseases and provide their complete profile. Molecular diagnostics consist of particles collected from blood or other body fluids of patients. Apart from the desired molecule, these fluids have additional substances that are required to be segregated for better diagnosis. To separate body fluids, centrifuges such as microcentrifuges and mini centrifuges are used in large hospitals and diagnostics centers. The type of centrifuges used is based on the needs of the patient. Many vendors are manufacturing customized centrifuges for hospitals and diagnostic centers. Factors such as high throughput and easy maintenance have propelled the demand for laboratory centrifuges.

Major Five Laboratory Centrifuge Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has its business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers high-speed Microplate Centrifuge for 3-second cycle times.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through two segments, such as life sciences and clinical diagnostics. The company offers mini centrifuge and Model 16K microcentrifuge for laboratory applications.

Biosan

Biosan has its business operations under various segments, such as general lab equipment, bioprocessing, molecular diagnostics, and immunodiagnostics. Various models of laboratory centrifuge offered by the company includes FV-2400 Micro-Spin, Microspin 12, FVL-2400N Combi-Spin, V-32, LMC-3000, LMC-56, MSC-3000, and LMC-4200R.

Centurion Scientific Ltd.

Centurion Scientific Ltd. offers a variety of centrifuges for applications in hospitals, oil testing, education, and research fields. The company offerings include PrO hospital range, PrO PRP range, Pro cell wash range, PrO cytology range, PrO analytical range, PrO oil testing range, PrO road range, PrO xtract chef range, and PrO research range.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. Various models of laboratory centrifuge offered by the company includes ultracentrifuge, high-speed centrifuge, benchtop centrifuges, and analytical ultracentrifuges. The company offers centrifuges through its subsidiary, Beckman Coulter Inc.

Laboratory Centrifuge Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Benchtop centrifuges

Floor standing centrifuges

Laboratory Centrifuge Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

