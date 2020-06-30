Options, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider to the global capital markets industry, today announced the appointment of former Finastra Head of UK Hedge Funds and Overall Buy-side for the Nordics, Nick Palmer, to its management team.

Nick joins Options as a Sales Director where he will be responsible for business development and sales across Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and Managed Platform products. He brings with him over a decade of experience in financial technology, having previously been involved with Bloomberg, Clearwater Analytics and Finastra, with specialist expertise in Enterprise Front to Back systems and digital transformation.

During his time at Finastra, Nick was responsible for the UK Hedge Fund sales organisation and overall Buy-Side business for the Nordics. His expertise includes aligning professional services, business solutions, product management, marketing, events and customer support to facilitate business growth. Nick was involved in the total restructuring of the Misys brand to Finastra and was key in re-engineering the product focus to develop Finastra's longer term strategic plans. His appointment comes as the latest in a series of senior hires across the U.S., Asia and European regions and follows recent news of Options' managed colocation expansion across Asia, Australia and Canada. In January, Options also announced a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners.

Options' Head of Sales for Europe, Samuel Farmer, commented:

"Options has seen exponential growth across our platform over the past year, and it is fundamental that we continue investing in high-quality people to accelerate our next phase of progression. Nick was instrumental in shaping the cloud business for Finastra following the Misys merger with D&H and brings a wealth of experience to Options. We are absolutely delighted to bring him on board."

Speaking about his recent appointment, Nick added: "Having spent the last decade working in the FinTech space, I have worked alongside Options through a number of partner engagements, primarily around Managed Hosted Solutions for Enterprise Applications. I have always been impressed with the energy and innovation of the company and am thrilled to be joining this dynamic team."

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

