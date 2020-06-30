Lost Boy Entertainment: Misael Guerrero's Restaurant Franchise CulichiTown is Growing to Become an Incredible Success

ONTARIO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / It's always inspiring to see ambitious entrepreneurs grow their brand from nothing to something much bigger than ever imagined. In the case of Misael Guerrero, he took his humble beginnings working in his parent's restaurants and grocery stores in Mexico and turned it into a massively successful Mexican-food franchise.



Growing up in his home state of Sinaloa, Mexico, Misael Guerrero was always surrounded by food influence. So, he moved to California 12 years ago, it was no surprise that Misael stuck to his food background in order to make a living. Misael began his first small businesses selling food that would bring the flavor of his home to the United States.

Misael's career would change drastically after making the realization that one of the biggest delicacies of Sinaloa, Mexican-style sushi, wasn't available in California. So, taking advantage of this opportunity, he decided to take it upon himself to bring this dish to California.

Misael began selling Mexican sushi from his garage, and people quickly grew to love it. Word of Misael's new food business spread quickly, and his small garage-based sushi business turned into a success. Misael went on to rent out his first restaurant stepping up his game and creating the first CulichiTown in Rialto, California.

Since then, the restaurant has only grown more successful. Putting a great emphasis on keeping the experience authentic, CulichiTown imports ingredients directly from Sinaloa to deliver "100% Culichi" taste. Misael also has intensive training for his staff to ensure everything is done in the Sinaloan way.

The business has grown an incredible amount since the garage-based sushi house days, with the CulichiTown franchise expanding to 15 different locations across the United States with even more being planned for the future. Misael Guerrero has turned his humble beginnings into something truly incredible, and the franchise has plans to continue to grow. Misael will continue bringing the authentic flavor of Sinaloa to the US for the foreseeable future.

