Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstTotal votes cast
No. of votes%No. of votes%
1. To receive the Annual Financial ReportOrdinary92,258,28699.84147,4820.1692,405,768
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration.Ordinary92,185,28699.78202,3700.2292,387,656
3. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.Ordinary92,253,28699.84152,4820.1692,405,768
4. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.Ordinary92,243,91699.82161,8520.1892,405,768
5. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.Ordinary92,243,91699.80177,9230.2092,421,839
6. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.Special92,175,91699.80177,9230.2092,353,839
7. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.Special92,309,87599.82161,8520.1892,471,727
8.To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.Special92,243,91699.82161,8520.1892,405,768

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

30thJune 2020

