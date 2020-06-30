Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 92,258,286 99.84 147,482 0.16 92,405,768 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration. Ordinary 92,185,286 99.78 202,370 0.22 92,387,656 3. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor. Ordinary 92,253,286 99.84 152,482 0.16 92,405,768 4. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 92,243,916 99.82 161,852 0.18 92,405,768 5. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 92,243,916 99.80 177,923 0.20 92,421,839 6. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 92,175,916 99.80 177,923 0.20 92,353,839 7. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 92,309,875 99.82 161,852 0.18 92,471,727 8.To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 92,243,916 99.82 161,852 0.18 92,405,768

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Ben Harber

Secretary

30thJune 2020