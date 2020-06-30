Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 30
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held today at 2.30pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved by way of a poll vote as follows:-
|Resolution
|Ordinary/ Special
|For
|Against
|Total votes cast
|No. of votes
|%
|No. of votes
|%
|1. To receive the Annual Financial Report
|Ordinary
|92,258,286
|99.84
|147,482
|0.16
|92,405,768
|2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration.
|Ordinary
|92,185,286
|99.78
|202,370
|0.22
|92,387,656
|3. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.
|Ordinary
|92,253,286
|99.84
|152,482
|0.16
|92,405,768
|4. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
|Ordinary
|92,243,916
|99.82
|161,852
|0.18
|92,405,768
|5. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
|Ordinary
|92,243,916
|99.80
|177,923
|0.20
|92,421,839
|6. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
|Special
|92,175,916
|99.80
|177,923
|0.20
|92,353,839
|7. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
|Special
|92,309,875
|99.82
|161,852
|0.18
|92,471,727
|8.To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
|Special
|92,243,916
|99.82
|161,852
|0.18
|92,405,768
Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
Ben Harber
Secretary
30thJune 2020
