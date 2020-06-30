Christian Müller, current Opel R&D chief, succeeds Alain Raposo at Groupe PSA level with the same responsibilities

Marcus Lott to follow Christian Müller as Vice President Opel/Vauxhall Engineering

Christian Müller, currently Managing Director Engineering Opel Automobile GmbH has been appointed new Head of Powertrain Chassis Engineering of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) effective August 1. He will report to Nicolas Morel, EVP Research Development. He will succeed Alain Raposo who has served in this position since May 2018. Alain Raposo has chosen to leave Groupe PSA voluntarily at the end of August 2020 in order to pursue a personal project.

Marcus Lott, Vice President Body in White, Equipment Materials Engineering and an Opel/Vauxhall engineer since 1994, will become the new head for R&D of the German and British brands and member of the Managing Board of Opel Automobile GmbH effective August 1.

Nicolas Morel, Executive Vice President Research Development of Groupe PSA said: "I am delighted to work even closer with Christian Müller who is a leading and recognized powertrain expert in the automotive industry. And I congratulate Marcus Lott on his new position. With his many years of engineering experience, he will make a decisive contribution to successfully developing further the Opel/Vauxhall brands and the group's Engineering Center in Rüsselsheim. These management decisions clearly demonstrate how closely integrated our engineering teams work together. German Engineering competence will continue to play a key role in the Groupe PSA."

Michael Lohscheller, member of Groupe PSA Managing Board and CEO of Opel/Vauxhall added: "German Engineering is at the heart of Opel. As head of Opel R&D, Christian played a key role in making this visible and tangible for our customers in all of our models, like the current Corsa and future Mokka, which are also available in electric versions. I am delighted that with Marcus Lott we have appointed a highly experienced and recognized engineer as his successor. Marcus has known our company, models and people for almost 30 years now."

Christian Müller has been Managing Director Engineering of Opel Automobile GmbH since August 1, 2017. Prior to this assignment, he held the position of Vice President GM Global Propulsion Systems Europe. Christian Müller was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany in 1969 and received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Darmstadt University.

Marcus Lott has been Vice President Body in White, Equipment Materials Engineering since January this year. Before this assignment, he was Vice President Programs Strategy of Opel/Vauxhall. Furthermore, he led the development of various vehicles in North America, South America, Asia and Europe as a chief engineer. Marcus Lott was born in Mainz, Germany in 1968 and holds a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Automotive Technology from RWTH Aachen.

The personnel changes will become effective as of August 1, 2020 after completion of the Supervisory Board approval process.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

