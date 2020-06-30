Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Alexander Morozov leaves Sberbank as of 1 July 2020. Alexandra Buriko becomes the new CFO 30-Jun-2020 / 17:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. According to the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank dated 12/11/2019, Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, ceases to perform his function as the Head of Finance and member of the Executive Board and leaves Sberbank as of 1 July 2020. Alexandra Buriko becomes the new Chief Financial Officer of Sberbank and Head of Finance. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 72972 EQS News ID: 1082941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 10:29 ET (14:29 GMT)