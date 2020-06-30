Walcom Group Ltd - Board Change

30 June 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Board Change

Walcom announces that Mr. Franky Wong and Mr. Albert Chi Chiu Wong have informed the Company that they will step down as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2020.

The company is very grateful for Franky and Albert's contribution and hard work for the Company over the years and wish them well for the future.

