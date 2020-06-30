TRONICS: ANNUAL RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

Grenoble, France and Dallas TX, USA - June 30, 2020 - Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced its results for the fiscal year 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).

Tronics' Management Board met on June 19, 2020, and approved the accounts of its fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, which were presented to the Supervisory Board on the same day.

The annual financial report will be made publicly available and submitted to the French Market Authorities during the month of July, 2020. This report will be uploaded on the company's investors website, in the "Financial Documents" section: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com.

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS

in €k (IFRS) - audited Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 From April 1, 2019 to

March 31, 2020 From April 1, 2018 to

March 31, 2019 Annual

variation 12 months 12 months Revenue 6,204 6,581 -6% Operating income (7,456) (9,413) +21% Group share of net income (8,808) (10,187) +14%

Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2020

Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year 2020, ending on March 31, 2020, totaled €6.2M, a decrease of 6% compared to the previous fiscal year. This decrease resulted mainly from the reduction of engineering revenues by -31% and an increase of 14% in revenue from manufacturing activities.

Revenue from manufacturing activities in the period under review were €4.2M (versus €3.7M in the previous fiscal year), and were sustained by the increasing demand for Tronics' high-performance MEMS inertial sensors and BioMEMS, the latter being manufactured in the US subsidiary.

Engineering activities generated €2.0M (versus €2.9M for the previous fiscal year).

Over the 2020 fiscal year, operating costs decreased by €2.2M compared to the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the optimization of the cost structure in the US subsidiary.

In parallel, Tronics maintained a high investment level for R&D programs in Crolles, France, totaling €0.8M over the fiscal year, aimed at preparing the launch of new standard and custom MEMS products.

The operating income of the fiscal year as of March 31, 2020, therefore came to minus €7.5M (there were no non-current elements in the period under review), and the Group share of the consolidated net income was minus €8.8M.

BALANCE-SHEET STRUCTURE

As of March 31, 2020, the equity of Tronics stood at minus €19.2M, including the losses generated by the Group at both production sites during the fiscal year.

The gross debt of Tronics (mainly due to the loans contracted with its parent company) reached €43.2M. Cash amounts to €6.5M, mainly reflecting the investments made for the internal financing of the Group and the sustaining of both production sites.

As a subsidiary of TDK Electronics AG, Tronics has financed its cash needs internally within the TDK Group.

PERSPECTIVES

For the current fiscal year, Tronics is aiming to continue its momentum in the growth of manufacturing revenues initiated in Crolles. To do so, the Group will rely on several engineering projects currently being finalized, which will enable the company to launch the production of innovative MEMS products for inertial, life science and industrial applications with high added value.

Furthermore, the Group expects a gradual ramp-up of the BioMEMS foundry activity of its US subsidiary.

As a subsidiary of the TDK Group, Tronics aims to capitalize on the distribution agreements previously signed in order to grow its worldwide customer base for its high-performance MEMS inertial sensors, while relying on the technology and sales synergies within the Group to develop its activities in the MEMS field.

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Vincent Gaff

Director, Marketing & Business Development

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50

info@tronicsgroup.com



For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/





------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xphsk5hpZW6UlppplMhpmJRnaZtkl2aZbJaXmJdxlZ+caGxoyZiUa5yXZm9llWdq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64024-200630_pr_tronics_annual-results-2020_e_final.pdf