OTI Expands Its Business in Japan

OTI's TRIO-IQ state-of-the-art platform achieves dual certification for FeliCa & EMV

OTI receives additional P.O. for 5,000 cashless contactless payment systems

YOKNEAM, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today announced that it has completed successfully all requirements of EMV together with the Japanese FeliCa standard for TRIO-IQ state-of-the-art platform. In addition, OTI recently received an additional purchase order for 5,000 cashless contactless payment systems for the Japanese market.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of OTI, commented, "We are very pleased with this new purchase order from the vast Japanese unattended retail market. We look at this new order as a reassurance of OTI's continued and growing foothold in Japan." Mr. Holtzman also commented on the dual certification for FeliCa & EMV achieved: "The TRIO-IQ is a state-of-the-art platform and its unique features address well the Japanese's market needs. We see this certification and the new purchase order as a reflection of OTI's technology leadership and the Japanese market's acceptance of OTI's state-of-the-art products."

About OTI

30 YEARS OF INNOVATIVE CONTACTLESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

OTI (OTCQX: OTIVF) is the pioneer and leading developer of cutting-edge cashless payment solutions incorporating NFC (Near Field Communications) technologies. For nearly 30 years, OTI has built an international reputation for reliability and innovation by providing operators and integrators with innovative technology and solutions based on our extensive global IP portfolio.

We have deployed hundreds of thousands of payment solutions to Automated Retail, Self-Service Kiosk, Micro-Markets, Unattended Vending, EV charging stations, coin-op Pulse, Mobile, IoT Wearables, smart ATM, fuel management systems and mass transit e-ticketing.

OTI operates through a global network of regional offices, supporting clients, partners & franchisees with its unique cashless payment solutions.

