Extra distribution. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Metso Oyj (Metso) held on October 29, 2019, approved an extra distribution, so that Metso shareholders will receive 4.3 shares in Outotec Oyj (Outotec) for every 1 (one) share held in Metso. The Ex-date is July 1, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3). Ticker change. Metso is changing its company name to Neles Corporation. As a consequence of the name change, Metso will change its stock exchange ticker to NELES with an effect from the start of trading on July 1, 2020. As a result, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3). For further details please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782427