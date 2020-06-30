Outotec Oyj (Outotec) is changing its company name to Metso Outotec Oyj. As a consequence of the name change, Outotec will change its stock exchange ticker to MOCORP with an effect from the start of trading on July 1, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options and forwards in Outotec (OTE1V3). The series received new names, ISIN-codes, and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782432