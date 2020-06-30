Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta PLC: EGM Notice 2020 30-Jun-2020 / 18:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 June 2020 Lenta PLC (the "Company") Distribution by the Company of notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "EGM Notice") The Company announces that the EGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held immediately after the close of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on the same day on Wednesday 22 June at 10.00 am local time, to be held at the same address as the Annual General Meeting at 112B Savushkina street, St. Petersburg, Russia. Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com [1]. The EGM Notice can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [2]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [3]. For further information, please contact: ir@lenta.com 112B Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: NOG TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 72977 EQS News ID: 1083043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=819ee825ea44043c4db2ca0906d97e93&application_id=1083043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=1083043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1083043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 30, 2020 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)