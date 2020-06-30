Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Recognize the Asia-Pacific 2020 Leading Companies

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honored Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough in their industry and have continually demonstrated excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198543/Frost_and_Sullivan_2020_plaque.jpg

"We congratulate these companies whose vision served as the catalyst in generating first-class performance within their industries," said Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best in class in the APAC industry.

Sixteen awards were presented this year and segmented into regional and country categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.



Regional Awards

2020 Asia-Pacific IoT-based Smart Security Solution

Technology Innovation Award Penta Security Systems Inc 2020 Asia-Pacific Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Security Technology Innovation Award Uppsala Security 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year Novotech Pty Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Marketing Analytics Technology

Innovation Award Near

Country Awards

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Mobile

Experience Telkomsel 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Net

Promoter Score Telkomsel 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Contact

Center Experience U Mobile 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Dealership U Mobile 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile

Experience U Mobile 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall

Experience U Mobile 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -

Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online

Experience U Mobile 2020 Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year U Mobile 2020 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Technology

Innovation Award Heng Hiap Industries Sdn.

Bhd. 2020 Singapore Corporate Renewable Energy

Company of the Year ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust

Management Limited 2020 Singapore Telehealth Company of the Year MyDoc Pte Ltd 2020 Thailand Enterprise Systems Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Best Practices Awards Branding - Asia-Pacific

Email: kala.manis@frost.com