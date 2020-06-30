Joint Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group want to make clear that there has been no meaningful engagement between themselves and the Argentine authorities since June 17, despite inaccurate reports to the contrary.

The lack of serious engagement from the Argentine authorities is deeply concerning, given that time is of the essence and all parties should be focused on avoiding the devastating legal and economic costs of a prolonged default.

The Creditors remain ready and willing to engage constructively to reach a consensual agreement that Argentina and its creditors can support.

