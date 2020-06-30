Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) TRFGRAN62067 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 30-Jun-2020 / 19:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRAN62067 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: June 30, 2020 The 57-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by sale to qualified investors on May. 5, 2019 with bookbuilding on Apr. 30, 2019 with TRFGRAN62067 ISIN code and TRY 918,383,756 nominal value, is redeemed on 30.06.2020. Board Decision 07.11.2019 Date Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 30.06.2020 Maturity (Day) 57 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN62067 Nominal Value of Capital Market 918,383,756 Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 30.06.2020 Payment Date 30.06.2020 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 72765 EQS News ID: 1082371 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1082371&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2020 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)