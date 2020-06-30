Agora Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Overallotment Option

SANTA CLARA, California, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. ("Agora"), a real-time engagement API provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing four Class A ordinary shares of Agora, at a price to the public of $20.00 per ADS. The number of ADSs issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 2,625,000 additional ADSs to cover overallotments. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2020 under the ticker symbol "API."

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Needham & Company acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 25, 2020. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Meghan Gardner

agora@matternow.com

971-246-7896



Suzanne Nguyen

Suzanne@agora.io

408-879-5885

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/240347/agora_inc_logo.jpg