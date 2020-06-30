The global alpha olefins market is expected to grow by 1209.22 thousand MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing use of alpha-olefins as synthetic drilling fluids is expected to be one of the significant factors that will drive the growth of the market. Alpha olefins such as Butene, especially 1- and 2-Butene, is used to make PB. Pure 1-Butene is used in the production of LLDPE. The oxo reaction of a mixture of 1- and 2-Butene results in the formation of valeraldehyde. Valeraldehyde is then converted into C10 plasticizers. These substances, including LLDPE, valeraldehyde, and plasticizers, are used to manufacture rubber. Apart from this, C4 olefins and their derivatives are used to manufacture synthetic rubber. The growing rubber chemicals market is expected to increase the demand for Butene during the forecast period.

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43866

As per Technavio, the use of alpha olefins as synthetic drilling fluids will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Alpha Olefins Market: Use of Alpha Olefins as Synthetic Drilling Fluids

Alpha olefin derivatives, especially with C16-C18, are used as hydrophobic oil-soluble surfactants. These alpha olefins are used in making synthetic drilling fluid bases. These base fluids are prepared by oligomerizing olefins. The resulting oligomers are hydrogenated and sulfonated and used as additives in various applications and manufacturing processes. The synthetic fluids used in the Gulf of Mexico are linear alpha olefins, isomerized olefins, PAOs, and esters, which are derived from C16-C18 alpha olefins. With the increase in oil production and extraction activities globally, the demand for synthetic drilling fluids is rising. This has increased the overall consumption of alpha olefins worldwide.

"Factors such as the expansion of end-user industries, and the high demand for alpha olefins from the automotive sector will have a significant impact on the growth of the alpha olefins market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Alpha Olefins Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the alpha olefins market by type (1-Hexene, 1-Butene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, and Others), application (polyethylene, synthetic lubricants, plasticizers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the alpha olefins market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion activities planned by manufacturers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/