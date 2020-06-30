In an effort to help small and medium sized brands from various industries, popular coupons and deals platform Wadav.com has updated their algorithm ensuring better brand exposure and sales.

Well-known online coupon platform Wadav has updated its algorithm to increase exposure of small and medium-sized brands in their constant effort to support global entrepreneurs to build more sales and customer growth.

Regardless of the industry they are in, one of the toughest challenges for an online business is entering and making a mark in a highly competing market. Wadav.com, with their latest build shifts its focus on promoting new and growing businesses, to help expand and increase sales.

"Our platform is completely free to use without having to deal with annoying ads. Our primary goal is to help consumers save a good margin by delivering the best coupons, promos and discount codes companies provide; but at the same time we also want to make sure that our platform is helping new players reach more customers. New coupons and deals are added to the website on a daily basis and we hope that the recent changes to the algorithm will provide more help to both the consumers and brands," explains Robin Windsor.

Ecommerce shoppers are always looking for coupons and deals to save money when making payments to the merchants. By partnering with new brands and making it easier to find attractive deals, Wadav.com brings the possible options. Brands that are actively using the platform have been seeing a rise in sales over the past quarter.

"At Wadav, we are committed to continuously improve the way coupons and deals are collected and shared from the partner brands. We have a community feedback option for consumers to interact with the platform and help us deliver better results," says Robin Windsor from the Wadav team.

More details about the platform can be found on their website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005997/en/

Contacts:

Robin Windsor

Wadav

contact@wadav.com

https://www.wadav.com