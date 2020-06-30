International Liturgy Publications: ILP Features 'Word of the Lord' Hardcover Book

International Liturgy Publications Featuring 3 Year Catholic Mass Lectionary for parishioners

COLLEGE GROVE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / International Liturgy Publications is featuring their permanent, hard-cover, large print missal on the new catholic market website, www.catholiccentralmarket.com. Word of the Lord has two different translations currently offered. Both editions feature enlarged text with complete three-year lectionary cycle of readings for Sunday's Feasts and Solemnities with propers, and two satin-ribbon bookmarks sewn into the binding!

Word of the Lord NAB edition and Grail Edition Include:

The complete three-year Sunday Lectionary

The Order of Mass with rubrics in red

Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction

NAB Edition

This missal includes the official text of the Lectionary for Mass for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, NAB Edition:

Grail Edition

This missal includes the text of the Revised Grail Psalms for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, Grail Edition:

About ILP

At ILP we believe we have a higher responsibility to the environment by respecting the word of God and eliminating single use missalettes. We serve parishes throughout the world who wish to make a sustainable impact on the Earth and share the Holy Spirit through worship. By publishing hard-cover, durable missals and hymnals we preserve sacred music and liturgy for continued use for years to come!

