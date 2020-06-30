Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020

ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2020 | 22:08
International Liturgy Publications: ILP Features 'Word of the Lord' Hardcover Book

International Liturgy Publications Featuring 3 Year Catholic Mass Lectionary for parishioners

COLLEGE GROVE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / International Liturgy Publications is featuring their permanent, hard-cover, large print missal on the new catholic market website, www.catholiccentralmarket.com. Word of the Lord has two different translations currently offered. Both editions feature enlarged text with complete three-year lectionary cycle of readings for Sunday's Feasts and Solemnities with propers, and two satin-ribbon bookmarks sewn into the binding!

Word of the Lord NAB edition and Grail Edition Include:

  • The complete three-year Sunday Lectionary
  • The Order of Mass with rubrics in red
  • Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction

NAB Edition

This missal includes the official text of the Lectionary for Mass for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, NAB Edition:

Grail Edition

This missal includes the text of the Revised Grail Psalms for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, Grail Edition:

Get in touch:

Office@ilpmusic.org or call 615-599-4497

https://www.catholiccentralmarket.com/

For orders of 16 or more please call our office and enjoy up to 30% off your purchase!

About ILP

At ILP we believe we have a higher responsibility to the environment by respecting the word of God and eliminating single use missalettes. We serve parishes throughout the world who wish to make a sustainable impact on the Earth and share the Holy Spirit through worship. By publishing hard-cover, durable missals and hymnals we preserve sacred music and liturgy for continued use for years to come!

Stay Connected with ILP:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-liturgy-publications/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ILPMusic
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ20iPD_eQf0Q9iNB-x4tJg
Instagram: @ ilp_music
International Liturgy Publications
5137 Murfreesboro Rd
College Grove, TN 37046

SOURCE: International Liturgy Publications



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595811/ILP-Features-Word-of-the-Lord-Hardcover-Book

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
