AmbioPharm Inc. a leading supplier of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients has recently opened its new manufacturing and quality control facilities at its headquarters in South Carolina. "The new buildings were completed in April and qualified by May 15, 2020 expanding our peptide manufacturing capacity," stated Dr. Chris J. Bai, CEO. "The new buildings add nearly 56,000 sq. ft of production space to our current footprint in South Carolina. In the near future, our subsidiary site in Shanghai will also complete a new campus of 350,000 sq. ft. later this year," stated Dr. Bai.

"As the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly apparent that no single solution will suffice for patients who are fighting the disease. Peptide approaches have been recently advanced for potential vaccine development, diagnostic testing and as therapeutic agents to help ameliorate the cytokine storm," stated Dr. Michael W. Pennington, CSO. "Furthermore, we believe that science will prove to be the Achilles' heel of the virus, and the world will recover more quickly as better therapies become available," added Dr. Pennington.

AmbioPharm Inc. is uniquely positioned to help companies that are developing peptide-based approaches targeting the virus. As the company with the world's largest cGMP peptide manufacturing capacity, AmbioPharm Inc. has a very unique business model which helps us to produce peptides of both high quality and purity with very economical cost. AmbioPharm Inc. can be contacted through our website if you have a project which requires our services.

