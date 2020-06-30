Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 30 June 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K ("Form 8-K") announcing that on 26 June 2020, the Company entered into a subscription agreement with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as the sole manager, for the private offering and sale of €150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.500% notes due 30 June 2025, in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offering of the Notes closed on June 30, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the Company's near-term debt.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630006025/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson