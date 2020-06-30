Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2019 30-Jun-2020 / 23:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Report on Payments to Governments for 2019 Moscow, Russia - 30 June 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that it has released its Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2019. The Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by subsidiary undertakings of Sistema, represented by legal entities of Segezha Group involved in logging activities, for the year 2019 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. The Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/disclosure/disclosure [2]. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [3] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [3] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: PGR TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 72980 EQS News ID: 1083075 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c0a8e20ee277e28f5934d802c4e2d18&application_id=1083075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=419d2a3bfc17a5db95722ed554b00e13&application_id=1083075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1083075&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 30, 2020 16:13 ET (20:13 GMT)