Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - PopReach Corporation, formerly Mithrandir Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMER.P) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated November 12, 2019, June 17, 2020, June 18, 2020, and June 26, 2020, it has completed its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") consisting of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of PopReach Incoprorated ("PopReach") by way of three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation amalgamated with PopReach. Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction, each PopReach shareholder received 7.62 post-Consolidation (defined below) common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") for each PopReach common share (the "PopReach Shares") held by them, for a total issuance from treasury of 48,233,937 Common Shares. In addition, each convertible, exchangeable, or exercisable security of PopReach was exchanged for a convertible, exchangeable or exercisable security, as applicable, of the Corporation on substantially the same economic terms and conditions as the original convertible, exchangeable, or exercisable security of PopReach (with their exercise prices being divided by 7.62) resulting in the issuance of 7,744,273 warrants in respect of outstanding PopReach warrants, 5,808,314 options in respect of outstanding PopReach options and 99,584 broker warrants in respect of outstanding PopReach broker warrants. Final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction will occur upon the issuance of a Final Exchange Bulletin by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

In connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation consolidated its outstanding share capital (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 1 post-Consolidation Common Share for every 8 pre-Consolidation Common Shares, changed its name to "PopReach Corporation" and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditors of the Corporation. To the Corporation's knowledge, there were no "reportable events" as defined in s.4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Corporation received conditional approval from the Exchange on June 18, 2020 and will be delivering all documentation to the Exchange required to satisfy its listing conditions. Subject to final approval of the Exchange and the issuance by the Exchange of the Exchange of the final exchange bulletin, the Corporation will cease to be a Capital Pool Company and the Common Shares will trade on the Exchange under the symbol "POPR", currently expected to be on or about July 8, 2020.

Following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation has 51,983,937 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Assuming the conversion of all outstanding options, warrants and stock options, 66,288,882 Common Shares will be outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Escrowed Securities

Pursuant to the terms of a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement dated June 30, 2020 among the Corporation, TSX Financial Trust Company, as escrow agent, and certain escrow securityholders, an aggregate of 34,642,052 Common Shares, 1,777,748 warrants, and 4,511,014 options, have been placed in escrow, whereby 25% of such securities will be released immediately upon the issuance of the final exchange bulletin evidencing final acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction and the balance of such securities will be released in separate 25% tranches every six months over a period of 18 months thereafter.

Directors and Officers

As a result of the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the directors and officers of the Corporation are now:

Christopher Locke President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director Jon Walsh Chief Executive Officer and Director Greg Donaldson Chief Financial Officer Chris Schnarr Director, Chairman Ron Patterson Director Trevor Fencott Director

Further details on the Qualifying Transaction are set out in the Corporation's filing statement dated June 26, 2020 available under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

About PopReach

PopReach was incorporated on May 26, 2015 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). PopReach is a mobile game publisher focused on consolidating, operating and growing proven, profitable games and game franchises. Headquartered in Toronto with a development studio in Bangalore, PopReach's current portfolio of games are played by approximately 500K daily active users. The company's key game franchises include War of Nations, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, and Smurfs' Village.

