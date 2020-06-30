Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Tradegate
30.06.20
18:04 Uhr
4,726 Euro
+0,056
+1,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7444,82823:01
4,7424,83022:00
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 23:03
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from June 1, 2020 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 733,703,547 common shares with voting rights as at June 30, 2020.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

LUNDIN MINING-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.