Charleys Philly Steaks Prepares For Launch Of New Digital Tools & Loyalty Program

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks announced today the upcoming launch of exciting digital initiatives to provide new and convenient experiences for their customers. The leading cheesesteak restaurant brand is currently rolling out a new online ordering platform and a new and improved app-based loyalty rewards program.

"Our teams have been hard at work developing the systems and processes needed to build the Charleys Philly Steaks of the future. It is exciting to see this hard work come to life. Our guests and franchisees will love the additional capabilities our new online ordering and loyalty programs will provide…and this is just the beginning of a massive effort to grow and improve the brand.", said Brian Hipsher, VP of Marketing for Charleys Philly Steaks.

Charleys Philly Steaks patrons will now be able to place orders within the new app as well as on the Charleys website for delivery or pickup. The updated online ordering platform, powered by Olo, schedules orders in advance, and saves customers' preferred store and order, down to accommodations like "extra bacon" or "no onions". The new mobile loyalty app, powered by Punchh, provides an easy-to-use outlet for customers to place orders as well as earn and redeem rewards both in the store and through the online ordering platform.

"It was important for us to have an online ordering system that was fully integrated with our new loyalty program. It provides a seamless experience for our guests. These systems enable Charleys to be more closely connected with our guests, and to reward them for doing business with us. Next up is testing with our own in-house delivery, made possible with these updates," said Hipsher.

Online ordering is available now at most Charleys locations, with more stores to be integrated onto the new platform in the coming weeks. The loyalty app and rewards program is set to launch mid-July. Those who download the app can expect to claim a reward just for signing up in addition to earning points for each dollar spent at Charleys Philly Steaks.

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

