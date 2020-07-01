DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Publication of 2019 Annual Report 2020-06-30 / 23:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Publication of 2019 Annual Report * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*") The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2019. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ [1] and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/snhe/AR2019.pdf Stellenbosch, 30 June 2020 2020-06-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1083103 End of News DGAP News Service 1083103 2020-06-30 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e18411488c09c41a6f657e52ec5bb63e&application_id=1083103&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

