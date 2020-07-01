DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Media Release 2020-06-30 / 23:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Media Release* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2019. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ [1]. This Annual Report contains the following Message from the Management Board. *Message from the Management Board* We are continuing our journey to address past deficiencies, and to bring stability to the Group and its businesses. While the road ahead remains difficult, the financial year ended 30 September 2019 was a pivotal period for the Group, during which we made tangible progress, most significantly with the completion of our financial restructuring following the implementation of the CVAs and the associated changes to our group structure and governance arrangements. Furthermore, the Group reclassified a number of businesses as discontinued operations or held-for-sale assets and adopted a number of new IFRS statements. The final months of the 2019 financial year marked the successful completion of phase one of the three-phase recovery process, with the implementation of the Group debt restructuring. In the period that followed we have been concentrating on possible solutions to the litigation faced by entities within the Group and debt reduction initiatives. However, these remain demanding objectives. Major milestones were achieved in May and June 2019 respectively when we published the delayed 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports. Thereafter, in August 2019 we satisfied all the conditions necessary to successfully implement the financial restructuring, the culmination of a major collective effort by internal and external teams over the preceding twenty-month period. This significant achievement secured a period of financial stability for the Group up to the end of December 2021, during which we can restructure our businesses, dispose of assets to reduce debt to more manageable levels and/or restructure the debt as part of our recovery plan. The scope of work necessary to complete the financial restructuring was wide ranging, complex and highly technical, involving hundreds of creditors, specialist legal and financial advice and parallel processes across multiple jurisdictions. The sheer volume of announcements made by the Group in the lead-up to August 2019, on both financial reporting and restructuring activities, amply demonstrates the scale of these endeavours. However, after August, the Group moved into a different, and by necessity less visible, phase of the recovery process. Our determination to complete the job at hand is undiminished and work continues on many challenging fronts. As in the previous financial year, the costs of these processes were substantial, and they had a significant impact on the reported results for the year. Advisory fees for the Reporting Period amounted to EUR 158 million (2018: EUR 117 million). The total included EUR 16 million (2018: EUR 24 million) relating to the forensic investigation and technical accounting support, and EUR 67 million (2018: EUR 43 million) relating to creditor advisor fees, which we are obligated to fund. In addition, following the events uncovered during December 2017, the audits for the 2017 and 2018 financial years were extremely complex and time consuming, and required the restatement of prior year results. The audit work for 2017 and 2018 was completed over multiple periods and was expensed in both the 2018 and 2019 Reporting Periods. The majority of the 2018 audit was performed in the 2019 Reporting Period and has been expensed in the 2019 Reporting Period. The majority of the 2019 audit work was performed in the 2020 Reporting Period and will be expensed in the 2020 Reporting Period when billed. Every effort is being made to limit advisor costs and, with implementation of the financial restructuring now behind us, we expect the total to fall in the 2020 financial year. However, legal advisory fees are expected to remain significant in the period ahead as we attempt to resolve and deal with outstanding litigation and seek redress against former executives and related parties. *Financial Performance * During the period Steinhoff was refocused as a global holding company with a broad range of interests in the retail sector. These businesses operate a number of strong local brands and are well diversified by geography and business line. Individual businesses, such as Pepkor Africa and Pepco Group (formerly Pepkor Europe), continued to perform robustly, while others remained in turnaround but reported more encouraging trade, such as Mattress Firm, or, like Conforama, remained at an earlier stage of their recovery journey. Despite the many challenges we faced in the 2019 financial year, the Group reported a resilient performance, with strong results from certain businesses compensating for weaker outcomes from those still in turnaround. Total revenue from continuing operations for the year ended 30 September 2019 increased by 5% to EUR 12.0 billion (2018: EUR 11.4 billion), with strong contributions from Pepco Group (+12%) and Pepkor Africa (+4%). Further information on the performance of the Group's individual operating businesses is contained within the accompanying Operational Review. *Achievements in the year * The Group achieved a number of important milestones during the Reporting Period: - The demanding and complex task of finalising the 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports was completed in May and June 2019 respectively. In the circumstances in which we found ourselves after the disclosures of December 2017, the challenge this presented should not be underestimated and finalisation of the accounts was a major achievement that allowed the Group to restore near normal communications with the financial markets. - Half-year and third-quarter financial reporting was maintained as scheduled in the balance of 2019. - PwC completed its forensic investigation and delivered its report to Werksmans, the Group's lawyers. While the content of the PwC Report is confidential, and subject to legal privilege and other restrictions, the Group provided the market with an overview of its content in March 2019. - Recognising the imperative to address past governance failings, new, stronger structures for oversight and control were put in place. The reconstituted Management and Supervisory Boards continue to work well together. - Key appointments were made to the Management Board with Louis du Preez assuming the post of CEO with effect from 1 January 2019 and Theodore de Klerk being appointed CFO with effect from 1 September 2019. - Management teams within the various investment businesses remained stable and focused on their specific responsibilities throughout the year. We thank them once again for their loyalty, dedication and commitment. - Mattress Firm emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings, having successfully exited approximately 640 underperforming stores. Its recovery plan continued to deliver a significantly improved performance. - Conforama made further progress with a broad-based project to reduce its losses and establish a pathway to profitability, reaching agreement with its creditors to raise the new funds necessary to restructure its operations. A plan to restore sustainable competitiveness in its core French operations was announced in July 2019 before the businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 related restrictions - Our efforts to address the Group's liquidity issues through a financial restructuring came to fruition in August 2019 when SEAG and SFHG, the two subsidiaries where most of the Group's financial creditors are concentrated, implemented a debt restructuring through an English Company Voluntary Arrangement ('CVA') process. - Pepkor Europe was renamed Pepco Group during September 2019 to more directly link the business to PEPCO, its market leading Central European retail operation. Momentum has been maintained thereafter in the period subsequent to 30 September 2019, with a number of further announcements: - In November 2019, the General Meeting appointed Mazars Netherlands as the external auditor for the financial year ended 30 September 2019. - In November 2019, the Group announced that it was evaluating a range of strategic options for the Pepco Group, including a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). No definitive decision has been taken with respect to any specific course of action or timing. - The sale of the ABRA furniture business was finalised in September 2019. - In line with its objective of streamlining the Group's portfolio and deleveraging its balance sheet, Steinhoff announced the sale of The Blue Group Hold Co Ltd, the owner of Bensons for Beds, Harveys Furniture and upholstery & bedding manufacturers Relyon, Steinhoff UK Beds and Formation Furniture, in November 2019. - Also, in November 2019, Greenlit Brands announced the sale of its General Merchandise division to enable it to concentrate on its core household goods brands, which enjoy strong market positions in Australia and New Zealand. - The disposal of Unitrans, the Group's automotive retail business, was finalised in December 2019, including the 25.1% share sold to Kapela in a Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction. - In January 2020, the Group finalised the sale of its equity holding in US manufacturer Sherwood Bedding, to Tempur Sealy. - The Group also successfully completed the sale of various properties in South Africa and Europe. *Financial Restructuring *

