Orsu Metals Corporation: Orsu Metals Continues From the BVI to BC Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders of the Company approved the continuation of the Company from the BVI to British Columbia, Canada, at the annual general and special shareholder ("AGSM") meeting held June 26, 2020.

As detailed in the management information circular for the AGSM, new legislation in the BVI has introduced economic substance requirements applicable to all legal entities carrying on "relevant activities" in the BVI unless they can demonstrate that they are resident for tax purposes in a jurisdiction outside the BVI. As Orsu is a legal entity which is tax resident in the BVI and is carrying on a relevant activity in the BVI within the meaning of this new legislation, Orsu must demonstrate "economic substance" by having its mind and management located in the BVI and by conducting and funding its headquarters operations in the BVI. Orsu does not meet these requirements, and as it does not intend to bring itself into compliance by relocating its management and operations to the BVI, it has continued out of the BVI into BC with effect on June 30, 2020.

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company. The 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. Orsu has filed a technical report titled: "NI43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective January 9, 2020 (the "Sergeevskoe Report") to support the Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.42 million tons, grading 1.45 g/t gold and containing 1.417 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and US$1,450 per troy ounce of gold, optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundaries at Sergeevskoe.

