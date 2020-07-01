TTC Foundation: bytebridge.io Provides Language Opportunity Across Globe to Help Local Economy Against Covid-19

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / bytebridge.io, an automated service provider for collecting, managing, and processing data sets for AI and machine learning industries, has partnered with over 10 different language speaking communities across the globe, aims to help local economies against Covid-19 through providing language job opportunities, so can ensure provide the best quality services to its clients meanwhile minimize the effect that Covid-19 brought to the local economy.

bytebridge.io now provides language services covering Asia, Europe to South America regions, such as Chinese, Korean, Bengali, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, and more. With the close partnership with these communities, it can highly improve its data quality in different languages meanwhile expand its service scope to a wider range.

"We are honored to have the support of these communities from different regions, during this global pandemic, we are all strongly affected, but we believe the non-English speaking populations are part of the most vulnerable ones, by providing language services, we can leverage the expertise of our global network to help them expand their opportunities they serve," said Brian Cheong, the founder of bytebridge.io

Providing services in over 10 languages, bytebridge.io is dedicated to continuing improves the quality of its service, and by partnering with local communities in the different native language, it not only could ensure service quality, meanwhile by the help of thousands of workers across these regions, bytebridge.io can expand its audio and OCR services up to 10 different languages, meanwhile, the processing time to finish tasks will also be shortened.

Currently, anyone can use bytebridge.io for free, clients will only be charged once they hit a certain usage threshold, and once the free credits run out, clients are only charged based on the volume of data that clients upload and the breadth of services they use.

bytebridge.io is a self-service platform to manage and monitors the overall data processing, starting in manages the process of outsourcing data collecting and labeling services for organizations and provide convenient toolkits for companies to initiate tasks, manage the data they are receiving, and ensuring the quality of the data meets their requirements.

