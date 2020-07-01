RangeXTD Launches New WiFi Extender to Eliminate Dead Zones

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / RangeXTD has launched a new Wi-Fi range extender that aims to overshadow its predecessors. The company is best known for producing the RangeXTD WiFi Repeater which was a smashing success among consumers. RangeXTD reviews are mainly positive proving that the company has delivered satisfactory results time and time again. Now, consumers will want to consider upgrading to the latest WiFi extender from RangeXTD.

What is RangeXTD?

RangeXTD is a manufacturer of WiFi extenders. The company is new to the industry but they've gained popularity very rapidly thanks to their products. The majority of RangeXTD reviews are positive proving that the company has created something different than the competition. The company aims to help people improve their Internet connection without adding a penny to their bill. The latest device comes with multiple connection modes to ensure satisfactory results across the broad.

The RangeXTD WiFi Booster can be used as a repeater, router, and access point. Furthermore, consumers should know that the product's design has been improved to ensure it can deliver a wider and stronger connection than ever before.

How does RangeXTD work?

RangeXTD is a unique Wi-Fi range extender that will boost your WiFi network's signal strength and range. So, how does it work? While the inner workers are complex the idea is simple. The device will take the consumer's existing Wi-Fi signal and make it much stronger. It ensures that all devices can connect to the network at once and that dead zones in the home are eliminated. Thanks to the RangeXTD wifi repeater, consumers will be able to extend and speed up their WiFi network.

This ensures that the entire home is covered and all dead zones are eliminated. With the RangeXTD WiFi Extender consumers will never have to worry about these problems ever again. The RangeXTD is a router, wifi repeater, and access point. This means that the RangeXTD will connect to the existing WiFi network and extend the signal.

The RangeXTD device is protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee with no hassle returns. Most will be happy with the RangeXTD though.

RangeXTD biggest benefits

The newest product is designed to provide consumers with various perks and they likely won't be able to find these perks elsewhere. For starters, shoppers will find that the unit features a new and improved design. The RangeXTD WiFi Repeater offers lightning-fast speeds so consumers can complete online tasks without lag or delay. Whether streaming 4k content or playing games online, the RangeXTD WiFi booster will help ensure consumers can achieve these goals without issues.

With this device, consumers will have the chance to upgrade their Internet without increasing their monthly Internet bill. Furthermore, it should be noted that the device works flawlessly with existing modems and routers. The RangeXTD WiFi range extender can support speeds up to 300Mbps making it a good choice for all homeowners and renters.

More than before

Many will agree that their modem and router aren't enough. Their home will have dead zones and they'll want to eliminate these as soon as possible. There are numerous ways to achieve this goal but the RangeXTD WiFi Extender may be the best solution to the problem. With this device, consumers will be able to enhance their WiFi without delays. This extender aims to stand out from the crowd in various ways making it the leader of the pack. For starters, the device offers more features than ever before. The ultra-powerful design is unlike anything else on the market.

In addition to that, it is equipped with two built-in antennas ensuring the range is greatly improved. It can be used anywhere. As long as there is an electric outlet, this extender can be used there. Once plugged in and configured, the device will connect to the current WiFi network and send it in other directions ensuring a better and stronger connection.

With lightning-fast Internet speeds up to 300 Mbps, consumers will be able to achieve their dreams of finally having a lag-free Internet connection. Furthermore, the RangeXTD is sleek and professional. It doesn't need to be hidden behind a couch. It looks great so consumers won't need to hide it. There are numerous ways to eliminate dead zones but it is tough to beat the RangeXTD. This product will provide consumers with an easy and quick way to solve the problem once and for all.

What do RangeXTD reviews say?

Before buying a product, it is wise to read reviews about that product. This company understood this and they've gone to great lengths to ensure consumers would be happy with its products. This is obvious when reading RangeXTD reviews. By reading these reviews, consumers will find that most previous users of this device were satisfied with its results. Some current users say their house was filled with dead zones but they were able to solve this problem using this device. Others say that the device boosted their Wi-Fi signal from two bars to a full 5 bars.

Most reviewers agree that the product is user-friendly and that they had no trouble setting it up. This is a good thing for consumers who do not consider themselves tech-savvy. They'll be able to install and configure the device quickly and conveniently. In return, their loved ones will benefit from an improved Wi-Fi network immediately.

RangeXTD positives

Low cost solution to dead zones

Looks cool so consumers won't need to hide it

Offers lightning-fast speeds up to 300 Mbps

Works with all routers

Greatly enhances the network's range

Easy to use

Protected by a money-back guarantee

RangeXTD negatives

May cover two electric outlets

Available only online

Final verdict

Ultimately, consumers need to make sure that their Internet is working flawlessly for everyone in their home. With that being said, consumers who take the time to read RangeXTD reviews before purchasing this device, will find mostly positive reviews.

It offers numerous perks and can easily improve the Wi-Fi network in an apartment or home. It is sleek, reliable, and lightning-fast. Finally, consumers will be thrilled to know that this device is covered by a money-back guarantee. If the buyer is not satisfied, they can send it back for a full refund.

The RangeXTD is available only at their official website.

Contact RangeXTD

By Email: support@buyrangextd.com

By Phone:

United States (Toll Free): 855 623 0435

Canada (Toll Free): 855 625 0787

United Kingdom: 33080 80756

Australia: (02) 5133 5357

COMPANY ADDRESS: Strong Current Enterprises Limited, 68308, G/F Kowloon East Building, 12 Lei Yue Mun Road, Kwung Tong, Hong Kong

