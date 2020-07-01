Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
01.07.2020
Bioventix Plc - Appointment of CFO

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Appointment of CFO

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that Bruce Hiscock will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Mr Hiscock was previously CEO and CFO of everyLIFE Technologies, a technology business delivering digital care planning solutions to social care providers. Prior to this he was the Managing Director of MITIE Security Systems, the CEO of Protec plc, an AIM listed security and technology services business, and held several CFO roles at both fast-growing listed and private companies over a 30-year career. Mr Hiscock is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

The following information regarding the appointment of Bruce Edward Heath Hiscock (aged 61) is required to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnershipsFormer directorships and/or partnerships
(within the last five years)
n/aeveryLIFE Technologies Limited
Warnborough Associates Limited

There are no further disclosures to be made under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

© 2020 PR Newswire
