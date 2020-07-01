Petra Diamonds Ltd - Directorate Change

1 July 2020 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Directorate Change

Petra Diamonds Limited announces the following changes to its Board of Directors and to the memberships of the Company's Board Committees:

Board of Directors: as previously announced, Dr Pat Bartlett , Independent Non-Executive Director, retired from the Company's Board of Directors, effective 30 June 2020 . However, Dr Bartlett will continue to offer technical consultancy services to the Company for a period of one year following his retirement from the Board.

Audit and Risk Committee: Dr Bartlett has retired from the committee and Ms Varda Shine , Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a new member.

Remuneration Committee: Dr Bartlett has retired from the committee and Ms Octavia Matloa and Mr Bernie Pryor , both Independent Non-Executive Directors, have been appointed as new members.

Nomination Committee: Dr Bartlett has retired from the committee and Mr Pryor, Ms Matloa and Ms Shine have been appointed as new members.

HSE Committee: Although Dr Bartlett has retired as a member of the HSE Committee, he will be invited to attend all Committee meetings in FY 2021 (the year to 30 June 2021 ), for the duration of his consultancy period. Ms Shine has been appointed as a new member of the committee.

As previously announced, Mr Tony Lowrie, Senior Independent Director, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2020 Annual General Meeting. An announcement regarding the appointment of a new Senior Independent Director will be made in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

Des Kilalea

Rothschild & Co

Giles Douglas giles.douglas@rothschildandco.com

Glen Cronin glen.cronin@rothschildandco.com

Mahir Quraishi mahir.quraishi@rothschildandco.com

