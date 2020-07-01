Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor Launch... TAAT - Der neue Inbegriff des nicht süßlichen Dufts des Gewinnes!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
Tradegate
30.06.20
21:42 Uhr
31,220 Euro
+0,230
+0,74 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,02031,13009:01
31,01031,10009:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2020 | 08:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2020

The Yara International ASA second quarter 2020 report and presentation will be published on Friday 17 July 2020at08:00 CEST.


An on-line presentation and Q&A session will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether, CFO Lars Røsæg and EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/


Yours faithfully


for Yara International ASA

Thor Giæver
Head of Investor Relations


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world's farming community and food industry.

Yara's ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

YARA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.