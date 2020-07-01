SKF to Publish Half-year Results on 21 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its half-year results for 2019 on 21 July at approximately 07:30 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, 08:30 (CET).

To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:

International: +44 (0) 2071-928338

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-5661-8467

United States: +1-646-741-3167

The conference ID for the call is 3951935.

Please note that entering this conference ID will be needed to participate in the conference call.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:

Theo Kjellberg

Director

Press Relations

Tel: 46-31-337-6576,

Mobile: 46-725-776576,

e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg

Head of Investor Relations

46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104;

patrik.stenberg@skf.com

