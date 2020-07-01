Anzeige
WKN: A2H5GS ISIN: SE0010323311 
Frankfurt
01.07.20
08:01 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,015
+0,22 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8757,00009:22
01.07.2020
Invitation to Presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the Period January - June 2020 on July 10 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - June 2020 on Friday, July 1, 2020, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

BioArctic invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on July 10, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, to present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - June 2020 followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:
Sweden: +46-8-505-583-55
Denmark: +45-781-501-09
Germany: +49-692-222-203-77
The Netherlands: +31-207-219-495
Norway: +47-239-639-38
Switzerland: +41-225-675-632
UK: +44-333-300-9262
US: +1-833-526-8382

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q2-2020

The webcast will afterwards also be available on demand at BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on July 1, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson
VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: +46-704-10-71-80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-interim-report-for-the-period-january---june-2020-on-july-,c3144489

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3144489/1271535.pdf

Release

