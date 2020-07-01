ITC Secure forms new strategic partnership with Identity Experts to expand managed security services and cyber security offerings

ITC Secure (ITC), the managed security services provider (MSSP) and specialist advisory firm, and Identity Experts, Microsoft Gold Partner for Security, have formed a strategic partnership to offer fully managed security services built on Microsoft's cutting-edge security stack.

This announcement formalises the partnership between the two companies and addresses the growing need for cloud-based solutions and integrated technology to support organisations' IT estates based in the cloud and on-premise. This need is especially important today as perimeter-less security increasingly becomes the new normal.

Through this partnership Identity Experts will expand its Microsoft SOC services, delivered from ITC's internationally accredited state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre, 24 hours a day. This cooperation enables close collaboration between ITC's security analysts and Identity Expert's deep Microsoft security expertise.

The partnership is being launched with a joint Sentinel SOC-as-a-Service offering that is already live with several commercial customers. This multi-layered solution utilises Microsoft's cloud-native SIEM technology, Azure Sentinel, to deliver advanced threat hunting and managed detection and response. By combining machine learning and artificial intelligence with human expertise and insight, this solution enables businesses to confidently defend against the cyber threats of tomorrow.

This partnership also brings a comprehensive approach to cyber security and risk management, providing round the clock, end-to-end solutions, supported by Microsoft-qualified experts. Customers deploying these services will benefit from substantial savings compared to traditional security offerings which will further enable their digital transformation.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure said "we are proud to partner with Identity Experts to expand our range of managed security services built on the Microsoft security stack. We are excited to offer customers market leading solutions in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats, securing the digital world to make it a safer place to do business."

David Murrell, Chief Executive of Identity Experts said "we're thrilled to begin this journey with the team at ITC Secure. This partnership brings together two well-established Microsoft security partners and gives organisations the opportunity to benefit from a joined up and transformative offering."

About ITC Secure

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC's cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com LinkedIn: ITC Secure Twitter: @ITC_secure

About Identity Experts

Identity Experts is a distinguished, UK-based Microsoft Gold Partner, focused on securing customer identities across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Since 2014, our passionate team of experts has worked alongside organisations to provide a holistic approach to their technological needs, backed by experience and ever-expanding knowledge, and our partner relationships.

Together, we help to ensure our customers' security, create savings on resources like time and cost, and underpin further organisational transformation.

We are the experts in what we do.

Website: www.identityexperts.co.uk LinkedIn: Identity Experts Twitter: @IdentityExperts

