Mittwoch, 01.07.2020

WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Stuttgart
01.07.20
09:15 Uhr
0,700 Euro
+0,131
+23,07 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Swedish Stirling Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Samancor

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Stirling and Samancor Chrome Limited ("Samancor Chrome") have entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding the installation of up to 135 PWR BLOKs at Samancor Chrome's TC Smelter, Ferrometals and Tubatse Alloys smelters.

On 13 December 2019, Swedish Stirling and the South African ferrochrome producer Samancor Chrome entered into an energy conversion service agreement for the installation of a pilot facility with one PWR BLOK unit at Samancor Chrome's TC Smelter facility. Swedish Stirling and Samancor Chrome has today signed a memorandum of understanding regarding discussions on a potential installation of PWR BLOKs at three of Samancor Chrome's South African smelters, situated in Mooinooi, Emalahleni and Burgersfort, respectively. The memorandum of understanding comprises a possible installation of up to 45 PWR BLOKs corresponding to 18 MW at each smelter, i.e. in total up to 135 PWR BLOKs corresponding to 54 MW. Details regarding an installation will be communicated when the parties have entered into final binding agreements. Samancor Chrome is one of South Africa's two top ferrochrome producers.

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31-385-88-30 ir@swedishstirling.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-samancor,c3146194

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3146194/1272777.pdf

Memorandum of understanding

