Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) as from July 1, 2020. The trading is suspended at the request of the Bank of Lithuania due to delay of submission of audited annual report of Grigeo AB. The trading will be resumed after the publication of the audited annual report of Grigeo AB. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.