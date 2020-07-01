As the conversion comes closer, SGS is supporting clients to make the transition. Its impact will be felt globally as the new standards updates in different regions, as follows:

European Economic Area - from this date all ITE products to be placed on to the market shall have completed an EN 62368-1:2014 evaluation

The challenge for ITE manufacturers is to understand the test required and which test results, if any, can be carried across from IEC 60950-1 to IEC 62368-1. SGS can help.

What Tests Are Required to Upgrade Compliance?

This is the most commonly asked question. However, technically speaking this is not an upgrade. IEC 62368-1 is a completely new standard, replacing IEC 60950-1. At the same time, some tests required by both the old and news standards are the same, therefore these tests could be waived under certain conditions.

Depending on the type of application and which laboratory an ITE manufacturer is working with, it may be possible to adapt test data from the EN 60950-1 report (for the same product, from the same laboratory) for use in the new EN 62368-1 CE LVD report. Also, an IEC 62368-1 CB report may be able to adapt test data from a valid IEC 60950-1 CB report, as per CB OD 2020 clause 5.5.

This means that an IEC 62368-1 report can adopt test data from IEC 60950-1 (for the same product) as long as the technical requirements for tests are the same and they have been conducted in a manner that is fully in accordance with the requirements of the new standard.

How Might This Work?

SGS experts have distilled the detail to provide a quick and easy to understand view of what these tests are. Broken down into three tables, by product type: Class III, Class II and Class 1, we summarize the requirements if IEC 62368-1 and how they compare to IEC 60950-1.

This summary is only for IEC standard, for harmonized national standards such as UL and EN, other national differences may apply. Internal and external components and subassemblies, for example power supplies, that comply with IEC 60950-1 or IEC 60065 are acceptable as part of equipment covered by this document without further evaluation, other than to give consideration to the appropriate use of the component or subassembly in the end-product.

Further, this summary does not list the complete test items in the standard, it only lists out regular test items. If full test items are required for a specific product, it is necessary to consult a testing laboratory for more detail.

Class III Products

Class II Products

Class I Products

